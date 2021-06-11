World shares mostly higher after US inflation up 5% in May

Germany's DAX gained less than 0.1% to 15,577.14 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.4% to 6,572.01. Britain's FTSE 100 advanced 0.5% to 7,124.05. U.S. futures were little changed. The contract for the S&P 500 was flat at 4,228.80. The future for the Dow industrials edged 0.1% higher, to 34,376.00.

Investors seem to still be buying into the Federal Reserve's stance that the current bout of inflation is transitory, said Jeffrey Halley of OANDA.

“Financial markets have long raised a selective use of facts to an art form," Halley said in a report. “Although the US inflation measures rose once again and slightly above forecast, the actual increases were less than those recorded in April."

Taking all factors into consideration, “that was all the street needed to return to its buy-everything happy place."

In Asia, where China-U.S. tensions are among many factors weighing on sentiment, the mood was less ebullient.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index was nearly unchanged, at 28,948.73, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 28,842.13. The Kospi in Seoul gained 0.8% to 3,249.32, while the Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.6% to 3,589.75.

India's Sensex gained 0.4%.