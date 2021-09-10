World shares rebound after Xi, Biden discuss troubled ties

World shares advanced Friday after President Joe Biden spoke by phone with China’s Xi Jinping.

Benchmarks rose in Paris, London, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady at 1.31% and U.S. futures were higher. Crude oil prices rose.

Biden initiated the 90-minute call with Xi, which centered on discussing the way ahead for the U.S.-China relationship. The White House said the leaders during the call agreed to engage “openly and straightforwardly” on issues where the nations are at odds and where there is agreement.

“President Biden and Xi’s phone call has spurred hopes of a thaw in U.S.-China relations. That is ostensibly good for trade everywhere and spurred a decent rally in stocks across Asia,” Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary.

Investors appeared to take in stride a decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday to dial back some of its massive emergency pandemic support for the economy as the 19 countries that use the euro rebound from the coronavirus recession.

Analysts said investors were reassured by ECB head Christine Lagarde's insistence that the shift was only a “recalibration” of existing stimulus — not a signal that pandemic support is being phased out.