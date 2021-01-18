World shares retreat despite strong growth data from China

Markets got off to a slow start for the week despite news that the Chinese economy grew 2.3% in 2020 after a sharp contraction early in the year.

Shares fell in Paris, London and Tokyo but advanced in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Most U.S. markets are closed Monday for a national holiday.

Investors appear to have grown increasingly wary over the deepening economic devastation from the pandemic despite hopes that COVID-19 vaccines and fresh aid for the U.S. economy might hasten a global recovery.

Germany's DAX edged 0.1% lower to 13,769.97 and the CAC 40 in Paris shed 0.4% to 5,588.28. In Britain, the FTSE 100 lost less than 0.1% to 6,731.23. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials both were down 0.3%.

China was the first country to suffer outbreaks of the new coronavirus and the first major economy to begin recovering as meanwhile the U.S., Europe and Japan are struggling with outbreaks.

The National Bureau of Statistics said growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter’s 4.9%. The economy contracted at a 6.8% pace in the first quarter of 2020 as the country fought the pandemic with shutdowns and other restrictions.