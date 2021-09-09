World shares slip as Fed signals 'downshift' in economy

Japan extended its emergency measures to combat COVID-19 outbreaks until the end of September, as numbers of new cases have been declining only slowly, straining the healthcare system.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.6% to 30,008.19. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 2.3% to 25,716.00, while the Shanghai Composite index picked up 0.5% to 3,693.13. South Korea's Kospi dropped 1.5% to 3,114.70 and in Sydney, the S&P/ASX 200 declined 1.9% to 7,369.50.

Chinese markets have been chilled by further moves by the government to strengthen controls over online businesses that thrived during the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase Inc. and urged them to protect the physical and mental health of children, state media reported.

In another development, ratings agencies say Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest real estate developers, looks increasingly likely to default on its debts following news reports it will delay interest payments on bank loans. The company is selling assets to raise cash and faces complaints it is late in paying contractors and in delivering projects to customers.