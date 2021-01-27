World shares turn lower on pandemic concerns, ahead of Fed

Stock markets are down Wednesday as investors focus on the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and the outlook for the economy as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

European indexes lost early gains after a mixed session in Asia. In the U.S., futures are down 0.8% for both the Dow and the S&P 500.

The Fed is expected to keep its extremely supportive policy stance unchanged given the slow progress in vanquishing the pandemic, analysts said.

Markets have meandered since last week as investors weighed solid corporate earnings results against renewed worries that troubles with COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and the spread of new variants of coronavirus might delay a recovery from the pandemic.

With the virus spreading like “wildfire" in parts of the world, the first half of the year might be “lost," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary. “ Some are even concerned that vaccines may not prove useful enough to eradicate the virus. And these concerns will continue to linger over markets like a dark cloud until vaccine distributions get ironed out, and a definitive drop in contagion levels can thoroughly support the vaccine efficacy results."