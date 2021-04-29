World shares, US futures advance ahead of US GDP report

Stocks initially got a bump from the Fed's statement Wednesday. But the S&P 500 closed 0.1% lower at 4,183.18. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.5%, to 33,820.38. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 0.3% to 14,051.03.

Smaller company stocks fared better than the bigger companies. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.1%, to 2,304.16.

Wall Street has been mostly grinding higher in recent weeks, pushing stock indexes to record highs, as the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations, massive support from the U.S. government and the Fed, and a string of encouraging economic data fuel expectations for a stronger economy and solid corporate profit growth this year.

The expectations for a strong rebound and rising prices for oil, lumber and other commodities have also spurred concerns over inflation and the prospects for higher interest rates. Those worries pushed bond yields higher.

In its remarks, the Fed noted that the economy and job market have “strengthened." It acknowledged that inflation has risen, but said it sees the increase as transitory. Fed officials have said they want to see inflation exceed their 2% annual inflation target before they’d consider raising rates.