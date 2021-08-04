World stocks mixed on delta variant risks

SINGAPORE (AP) — World stocks were mixed Wednesday as concerns about the risk of the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus set in.

Wall Street positioned for losses, with futures for the S&P 500 index slipping 0.1% to 4,410.75 despite expectations of continued strong corporate earnings. Those for the Dow also shed 0.1% to 34,955.00.

European traders were more upbeat. France's CAC 40 added 0.5% in early trading to 6,757.93 while Germany's DAX was 0.7% higher at 15,658.05. The FTSE 100 in Britain picked up 0.3% to 7,128.05.

The European rises followed a buoyant Asian session, in which indexes shrugged off a coronavirus outbreak in China.

While China's current outbreak is relatively small, it is the worst it has had since the pandemic’s emergence in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.

The Kospi in South Korea rose 1.3% to 3,280.38, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong climbed 0.9% to 26,426.55. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,477.22.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.4% higher at 7,503.20. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% to 27,584.08, however.