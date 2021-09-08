World stocks slide on worries over pandemic, recovery

Shares slipped in Asia and Europe on Wednesday after a lackluster session on Wall Street, where weak jobs data and pandemic concerns weighed on sentiment.

Tokyo's benchmark rose after economic growth for the April-June quarter was revised upward to an annualized 1.9% from an earlier estimate of 1.3%.

“Any feel-good factor was ignored, though, given the climb was less than half of the 4.20% fall in Q1," Jeffrey Halley of Oanda said in a commentary. “Japan will be lucky to break even this year as the current Covid-19 wave will almost certainly have weighed on domestic consumption," he said.

Germany's DAX lost 1.5% to 15,599.69 and the CAC 40 in Paris declined 1.4% to 6,630.07 In London, the FTSE 100 gave up 1.1% to 7,072.28, The future for the Dow industrials shed 0.5% and that for the S&P 500 slipped 0.4%.

In Asian trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose 0.9% to 30,181.21, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed early gains, falling 0.1% to 26,320.93. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.4 points to 3,675.19. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 0.8% to 3,162.99. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.2% to 7,512.00.