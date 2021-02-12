World stocks wobble as investors grow cautious over outlook

Investors had been encouraged by solid corporate earnings and signs of a decline in new virus cases.

Another day of choppy trading on Wall Street left the major U.S. stock indexes nearly flat on Thursday, though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite still snagged all-time highs.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 3,916.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 31,430.70 a day after setting a record high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%, to 14,025.77. Its previous all-time high was Tuesday.

Small company stocks notched gains. The Russell 2000 index added 0.1% to 2,285.32. The index is up 15.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is up 4.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was steady at 1.15% after touching 1.20% earlier this week.

Democrats in Congress are working on a potential $1.9 trillion relief package that would include direct payments to people and more jobless aid as unemployment remains stubbornly high.

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 793,000. The job market improved somewhat last summer but has slowed since the fall. Nearly 10 million jobs have been lost to the pandemic.