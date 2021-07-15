Worries over racism, waterways inspire push to rename fish

"We hope it will be new and refreshing and better represent these fish for consumers," he said.

The goal is to spur interest all along the chain — from commercial netters to processors, grocery stores and restaurants.

The tactic has worked before. After the U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service rechristened "slimehead" as "orange roughy" in the late 1970s, demand for the deep-sea dweller rose so sharply that some stocks were depleted. Chilean sea bass, another cold-water favorite, once was known less appealingly as "Patagonian toothfish."

But what new label for Asian carp will be considered official — "invasive carp," which has been criticized as imprecise, or whatever the marketing blitz comes up with?

It could be either. Or neither.

The rebranding campaign will seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to use the new moniker for interstate commerce. But even if the FDA goes along and consumers buy in, scientists are another matter.