WVa lawmaker faces fresh criticism for discrimination stance

Mandt's comments drew immediate criticism from at least one other delegate, the state Democratic Party and from Fairness West Virginia, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

“This is why I walk with my head held high and my Gay Pride flag on my desk in the House Chambers,” Democratic Delegate Cody Thompson, an openly gay man, wrote on Twitter. “So others like me know they have a representative in state government.”

State Democratic Party chairwoman Belinda Biafore said Mandt's comments were “disturbing and dangerous.”

Fairness West Virginia executive director Andrew Schneider said “words have power, and Del. Mandt's words only encourage the discrimination and prejudice that LGBTQ people experience on a daily basis.”

The proposal has picked up more support since Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo co-introduced it in 2019. Republican Gov. Jim Justice said in a candidates’ debate last year that he would sign the bill if it passes.

Mandt stepped down as a House delegate in the heat of his reelection campaign last October after screenshots emerged of him using an anti-gay slur in a Facebook Messenger group. It had been the latest in a series of discriminatory remarks the state delegate had made about gay people and Muslims.