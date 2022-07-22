 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

WWE's Vince McMahon says he is retiring

  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — World Wrestling Entertainment impresario Vince McMahon says he is retiring.

In a brief statement issued by the company Friday, McMahon said he is retiring as WWE’s chairman and CEO. He noted that he remains its majority shareholder.

McMahon stepped down temporarily as CEO and chairman of WWE in mid-June during an investigation into alleged misconduct. Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported McMahon agreed to pay more than $12 million over the past 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Four dead at Iowa State Park

Four dead at Iowa State Park

A 23-year-old believed to be from Nebraska died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is thought to be responsible for three other deaths.

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

Medical examiner: Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times

A preliminary autopsy report shows that Jayland Walker was shot dozens of times and that 26 bullets were recovered from his body. Walker was a 25-year-old Black man who died last month at the hands of police in the Ohio city of Akron. The county medical examiner released her report Friday. She tallied 41 entry wounds and five wounds from bullets that grazed Walker. The June 27 pursuit began when officers tried to pull Walker over for equipment violations. Authorities say Walker fired a gunshot from his car 40 seconds into the chase. An attorney for Walker’s family says there was no need for officers to kill him.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts falling gas prices in virtual meeting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News