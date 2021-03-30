Years later, Chickasaw remains returning to Mississippi home

“I think one of the fears is that they’ve done something wrong," Amati said. "They don’t want to get in trouble, whether it’s with the government or with tribes.”

Still, more and more institutions are becoming engaged in the repatriation process, Amati said.

Many remains in Mississippi were discovered by Delta farmers developing land in the 1950s to 1970s. In some instances, shell beads, stone tools, celts and vessels found in burial sites in the U.S. have been put on exhibit in museums.

Meg Cook, the MDAH’s director of archaeology, said the state had not only a legal responsibility to return remains, but an ethical one. Repatriations are now the main priority for the state’s archaeology collection.

“We’re doing everything that we can to reconcile the past and move forward, in a very transparent way," she said. “It’s our responsibility to tell the Mississippi story. And that means all of the bad parts, too."

The department has worked to create bonds with its 11 tribal partners, not only to repatriate remains but also to uplift historically underrepresented voices. A sign above the door where remains are housed in the Department of Archives and History now reads, “This is a reverent space. Please respect the individuals that are resting here.”