Yellen: Failure to raise debt limit would be 'catastrophic'

Yellen said defaulting on the national debt should be regarded as “unthinkable” because it would have “absolutely catastrophic consequences” that could precipitate a financial crisis.

“I would plead with Congress simply to protect the full faith and credit of the United States” by addressing the issue before the July 31 deadline.

The Treasury Department is able to use bookkeeping maneuvers, such as temporarily disinvesting government pension accounts, to keep the government from broaching the debt limit. But those measures can only buy a limited amount of time.

Yellen said she could not give an estimate for how long the emergency measures might last. Outside groups have estimated that the Treasury's emergency measures would likely be exhausted by sometime this fall.

Yellen said it is hard to make an accurate forecast because of the large amount of uncertainty caused by the pandemic regarding payment flows and revenue collections.

She said it is possible Treasury could reach a point where it would be unable to pay the government's bills as soon as August, when Congress is scheduled to be out for its summer recess.

