Yellen sees room for US to borrow, opens door to tax hike

“I think that’s a more meaningful metric of the burden of the debt on society and on the federal finances,” she said. “And so I do believe we have more fiscal space, but it certainly doesn’t mean that anything goes.”

Yellen said that she supports borrowing to finance the $1.9 trillion aid package because it is temporary spending in response to a crisis.

“But longer run, we do have to raise revenue to support permanent spending,” she said.

The Biden administration is considering a bump in the corporate tax rate to 28%, up from the current 21%, after the Trump administration cut it from 35%. Tax increases on higher-income Americans are also being considered.

Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testified for a second day before a congressional panel Wednesday, as part of congressional oversight of last year's $2 trillion emergency aid package.

Powell reiterated that the recent jump in the yield on the 10-year Treasury, which soared from less than 1% at the beginning of the year to 1.6% Wednesday, was mostly a sign of confidence among investors that the economy is improving.