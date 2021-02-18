Yellen warns against paring Biden's $1.9T relief package

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that recent signs of improvement in the U.S. economy are no reason to scale back the administration's $1.9 trillion relief plan because the economy remains in a “deep hole" with many people still hurting.

Yellen said in a CNBC interview that in addition to the relief plan's $1,400 stimulus checks and expanded unemployment benefits, the Biden administration is planning to unveil later this year an infrastructure program also aimed at boosting growth.

“We are digging out of a deep hole,” Yellen said. “Last year was the worst year for economic growth since World War II.”

Yellen rejected arguments being made by Republicans that President Joe Biden's proposal is too big following the nearly $4 trillion in government support approved last year.

She said that even with the support already approved, the country still has 9 million people out of work and another 4 million who have dropped out of the labor force. She noted that the Congressional Budget Office has projected that without the Biden plan, it could take the economy until 2024 to get back to full employment. With the extra support, that goal could be achieved by next year, she said.