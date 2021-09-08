 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October
0 Comments
AP

Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Yellen warns US may hit debt limit in October

FILE - This May 4, 2021, file photo shows the Treasury Building in Washington. The U.S. budget deficit hit $2.54 trillion for the first 10 months of this budget year, fed by spending to support the country after the pandemic-induced recession. The figures keep the deficit on track to be second largest annual shortfall in U.S. history, behind only the most recent fiscal year that ended Sept. 30.

 Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is warning Congress that she will run out of maneuvering room to prevent the U.S. from broaching the government's borrowing limit in October.

In a letter to congressional leaders on Wednesday, Yellen said that she still could not provide a specific date for when she will no longer be unable to keep the government funded absent action by Congress to raise the debt limit.

“Based on our best and most recent information, the most likely outcome is that cash and extraordinary measures will be exhausted during the month of October,” Yellen wrote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Leopard and cat form unlikely bond in India

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News