spotlight

Yellowstone rebuilds after historic June flood | Montana Untamed podcast

In mid-June historic floods ripped through Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of visitors were evacuated and the park was temporarily closed as officials assessed the damage.

Eventually, all but two entrances to the park were reopened. The North Entrance, near Gardiner, and the Northeast Entrance, near Cooke City, have been closed to the public all summer due to road damage caused by the flooding. Since then the Park Service has launched a heroic effort with federal partners to reopen the roadways.

On this episode, Brett French, outdoor editor for the Billings Gazette, talks about how those efforts are going and what the impacts of the park’s closing of the two entrances has had on the gateway communities of Cooke City, Silver Gate and Gardiner. 

FLOOD COVERAGE: Severe flooding pummels Mountain West, Yellowstone National Park

Torrential rains throughout the Mountain West have washed out bridges, eroded roadways and prompted evacuations. Communities in and around Yellowstone National Park are among some of the hardest hit.

As of Monday afternoon, the flooding activity had not softened and in some areas of the Mountain West, the activity is expected to worsen in the coming hours and days. As officials evacuated Red Lodge residents and Yellowstone closed its entrances due to extreme flooding, forecasters with the National Weather Service said larger towns downriver were set to see peak river flows starting Monday evening.

Tourists stranded inside, outside Yellowstone amid record floods

  • Nicole Pollack and Mary Steurer Star-Tribune staff writers
  • Updated
Stranded families sought new places to stay after record flooding closed Yellowstone's five entrances on Monday. Meanwhile, authorities worked to evacuate visitors inside the park. 

Rock Creek flood roars down streets of Red Lodge

  • BRETT FRENCH
  • Updated
Runoff in the Beartooth Mountains turned Rock Creek into a torrent early Monday morning, forcing dozens of residents from their homes and closing secondary highways.

Gardiner residents and travelers trapped after floods shut down exits

  • CHRISTINE COMPTON
  • Updated
After massive river flooding wiped out all roads to Gardiner on Monday, huge crowds of travelers and residents are trapped in the mountain town.

Campers along Stillwater River rafted to safety after flooding stranded them Monday

  • EMILY SCHABACKER and ERIC YOUNG
  • Updated
Dozens of people have been rescued from the Woodbine Campground via raft after severe flooding along the Stillwater River closed five bridges, leaving them stranded.

Series of weather events set up extreme flooding

  • SEABORN LARSON and THOM BRIDGE
  • Updated
What happens next in some regions depends on if precipitation falls as rain or snow and how hot it gets later this week.

VIDEO: Drone footage of devastating flood Red Lodge

  • Beartooth Slingshot Rentals
  • Updated
A video captured by Beartooth Slingshot Rentals captures devastating aerial footage of the flood roaring through the Red Lodge area. 

VIDEO: Flood takes out Carbella Bridge in Gardiner, near Yellowstone National Park

  • Updated
Severe flooding throughout the Mountain West region has caused extensive damage to towns, roadways and more. 

Dramatic scenes of flooding in Red Lodge Monday June 13

  • Updated
Rock Creek in Red Lodge has swelled beyond its banks forcing evacs and closures

  • Updated
Photos: Aerials of Stillwater and Boulder River flooding

  • Gazette staff
  • Updated
Historic flooding damages homes, roads and bridges as the Stillwater and Boulder Rivers flood on Monday. 

Photos: Aerial views of flooding on the Yellowstone River on Monday

  • Gazette staff
  • Updated
Historic flooding damages roads and bridges and floods homes along the Yellowstone River south of Livingston on Monday.

