There is just nothing like the popcorn fans can get at movie theaters.

Until now.

AMC Entertainment has launched its Perfectly Popcorn in microwave packs and ready-to-eat bags, exclusively at Walmart.

AMC Perfectly Popcorn will be available at hundreds of Walmart stores beginning on March 11, 2023 — just in time for the Academy Awards that air on March 12.

Both varieties come in three flavors — classic butter, extra butter and lightly salted.

AMC said the microwave extra butter flavor comes with “buttery topping packets.”

The first release will be featured on endcaps at Walmart. In April, the popcorn will be available at more than 2,600 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, AMC said.

The suggested retail price for the six-count microwave pouches is $4.98. The bags have a suggested retail price of $3.98.

AMC said after the exclusive launch at Walmart, it is planning a “broader distribution” later this year.

”With the launch of AMC Theatres new line of microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn, AMC yet again makes good on a promise made to our moviegoers and our investors.

On March 11, which is Oscars weekend, we will enter the multi-billion-dollar retail popcorn industry with at-home popcorn that features the authentic taste of real movie theatre popcorn.

We are especially pleased that we are doing so in an exclusive launch with Walmart, the largest retailer in the United States. We could not have found a better partner than Walmart for this important extension of the AMC experience into the home,” said Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres.

