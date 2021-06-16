'You stabbed me,' boy tells father at double-murder trial

“How did I hurt you?” Oneal asked.

“You stabbed me,” his son replied. He also described how his father set fire to the house using gasoline.

Investigators say the wounded boy came out of the burning house and described what had happened.

“The first words that came out of this brave boy's mouth: ‘My daddy killed my mommy,’” Harmon told jurors.

Jurors also heard a 911 call from Barron in which she desperately sought help as Oneal yelled in the background.

“OK, Ronnie, I'm sorry,” she says on the recording. “I'm so sorry. Help me. I can't move my arm. My arm is shot up, Ronnie. Please.”

Oneal contended that investigators fabricated evidence to implicate him and that his son was coached on what to say.

“The evidence is going to show that I love my children," Oneal told jurors. “The evidence will not show you that my son witnessed me beat his mom to death, nor did he witness me shoot his mom. In fact, he didn't witness much at all.”

The trial is expected to last through the end of next week. Oneal could get the death penalty if convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0