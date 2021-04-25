Youn Yuh-jung wins best supporting actress Academy Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Youn Yuh-jung, the feisty grandmother in “Minari,” captured more than her grandson's heart.

A prominent film and TV actor in her home country of South Korea, Youn won the best supporting actress award at Sunday’s Oscars. She’s the second Asian actress to win in the category, more than four decades after Japanese-born Miyoshi Umeki earned the trophy for 1957’s “Sayonara.”

In her acceptance speech, Youn was as charmingly candid as her character in “Minari.”

“You are all forgiven" for the frequent mangling of her name, she said, smiling. She then acknowledged what she called her “wonderful ‘Minari’ family,” including director Lee Isaac Chung, and her formidable peers in the category.

“I don’t believe in competition. How can I win over Glenn Close?” she said of the nominee for “Hillbilly Elegy,” who has now gone 0-for-8 at the Oscars. The other nominees were Oliva Colman for “The Father,” Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” and Amanda Seyfried for “Mank.”

Youn credited a “little bit of luck” for her award, “and maybe American hospitality for the Korean actor.”