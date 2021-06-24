Young scores 48 points, Hawks beat Bucks 116-113 in Game 1

“He was wide open,” Antetokounmpo said about Connaughton's shot. “Make or miss, we live with that. We believe in him.”

Antetokounmpo made a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds left, but Young brought the lead back to three and closed the scoring by sinking two free throws of his own with 4.6 seconds remaining.

His focus at the line revealed the veteran savvy the 22-year-old Young has displayed throughout his first career postseason.

“He’s a great player,” Antetokounmpo said. “We've got to make it as tough as possible for him, be physical with him. We don’t want to send him to the free-throw line. We just got to make it, from the first minute to the last minute, tough.”

