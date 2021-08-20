Youngest orca at SeaWorld San Diego dies suddenly

(CNN) -- The youngest orca at SeaWorld San Diego died at the animal theme park from an illness, leaving those who cared for her heartbroken.

On Wednesday, Amaya, the 6-year-old orca, started showing signs of an illness, so animal care specialists and veterinarians began treating her, SeaWorld said in a statement.

Almost 24 hours later, SeaWorld said, she died with her animal care specialists by her side.

"Despite her care team's efforts, Amaya's condition continued to decline rapidly. Her death was sudden and unexpected," SeaWorld said.

Amaya lived at SeaWorld with her mother and father, Kalia and Ulises, according to the theme park's website. She was said to be one of the most playful whales in the pod and loved interacting with her animal care specialists.

The name Amaya means "night rain," the SeaWorld website said, crediting the young whale with helping SeaWorld "gather and share critical information about calf development for researchers studying wild populations."

The exact cause of death is unknown, but a post-mortem exam is being done and results may take several weeks, according to SeaWorld.