Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP governor race

The party began counting ballots in the attorney general race on Sunday. Delegate Jason Miyares won a close race after three rounds of balloting over hard-right candidate Chuck Smith.

Smith's surprisingly strong showing was interpreted by some as a good sign for state Sen. Amanda Chase, a hard-right gubernatorial candidate who has been censured in the General Assembly in a bipartisan vote and is most closely associated with former President Donald Trump.

Chase, though, sat in third place after the first round of balloting. She has suggested she might run as an independent if she feels like the nomination process was unfair, particularly if businessman Pete Snyder wins the nomination.

After the first round of counting Monday, Youngkin had 33% of the weighted vote, followed by Snyder at 26%, Chase at 21% and former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox at 13%, according to returns provided by the party.

Democrats will choose their nominee next month in a state-run primary. Former governor Terry McAuliffe is the front-runner in a field of five candidates.

Virginia bars incumbent governors from seeking reelection, so Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is barred from seeking a second term this year.