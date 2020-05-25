Your car knows secrets about you. Here's how to protect yourself.

"This isn't just a Tesla thing, it's every single infotainment system," said Justin Schorr, president of DJS Associates, a vehicle forensics firm that reconstructs crashes using on-board data. "Think of all the vehicles with screens, this is ubiquitous almost."

Prior research has also shown how personal information is stored on cars and can be accessed by hackers. Tesla did not respond to a request for a comment.

Infotainment systems have become common on vehicles in the last decade. They collect data, which can include our smartphone's contacts, emails, call history logs, photos and text messages. There aren't well-known examples of concerning uses of this data when taken from cars, but personal data has been misused when gathered from other sources. Our vehicles may be the next vulnerability that's exploited.

"Everything that can be used for a nefarious purpose, will eventually be found by a nefarious person and used for a nefarious purpose," Schorr said."If you pair your phone with a rental car, and that car gets in a crash two years later, personal information about you could be pulled off it."