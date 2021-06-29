Youth of the pandemic revisited: Hopeful, resilient, nervous

———

In some ways, life as he knew it has returned for Tresor Ndizihiwe, a 13-year-old in Kigali, Rwanda. He can play soccer with his friends again. He can now help his mother carry home food from the local markets -- plantains, sweet potatoes and other staples.

But returning to school was not so easy. First, he learned how much worse COVID had been and how his mother had tried to protect him from the realities. He’d also fallen behind on his studies because he had no computer or TV to access classes during lockdown.

Tresor is determined to catch up, and also spends time helping his younger siblings practice reading. When the AP first spoke to him in April 2020, he said he wanted to be a soldier.

Now the boy, a top student in his class before the pandemic, plans to be a doctor, “so if another pandemic arises, I can help.”

He is glad that his mother, a teacher, got vaccinated. He will patiently wait for his own.

In Nunavut, a territory in far-north Canada, Owen Watson, another 13-year-old, had hoped the remoteness of his homeland would help keep everyone there safe.