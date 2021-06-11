YouTube suspends Sen. Johnson for COVID-19 'misinformation'

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sen. Ron Johnson was suspended Friday from uploading videos to YouTube for one week, after the company said he violated its COVID-19 “medical misinformation policies.”

The Wisconsin Republican's removal stems from statements he made during a June 3 Milwaukee Press Club event, which were posted to YouTube. He criticized the Trump and Biden administrations for “not only ignoring but working against robust research (on) the use of cheap, generic drugs to be repurposed for early treatment of COVID,” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

A YouTube spokesperson said: “We removed the video in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies, which don’t allow content that encourages people to use Hydroxychloroquine or Ivermectin to treat or prevent the virus.”

The company's policy says it doesn't allow content that spreads medical misinformation contradicting local health authorities or the World Health Organization's information about COVID-19.

Johnson blasted the website.