MORNING LISTEN
TOP STORIES
Ukraine’s president has pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives.” In a defiant video address on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault that triggered Europe’s biggest and deadliest war since World War II. He said: "We clearly understood that for each tomorrow, you need to fight. And we fought.” Ukrainians wept at memorials for their tens of thousands of dead, a toll growing inexorably as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.
The Pentagon is announcing a new package of long-term security assistance for Ukraine. It's marking the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion with a $2 billion commitment to send more rounds of ammunition and a variety of small, high-tech drones into the fight. The Pentagon announcement comes just days after President Joe Biden made an unannounced visit to Kyiv and pledged America’s continuing commitment to Ukraine. The Pentagon says the aid includes weapons to counter Russia’s unmanned systems and several types of drones, including the upgraded Switchblade 600 Kamikaze drone, as well as electronic warfare detection equipment.
China called for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in a vaguely worded proposal that analysts said was unlikely to deliver results. Beijing claims to have a neutral stance in the war that began one year ago. But it has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticize its invasion of Ukraine, or even refer to it as an invasion. It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms. The plan released Friday by China’s Foreign Ministry mainly reiterated long-held positions and analysts said Beijing would be an unlikely broker.
A coast-to-coast storm that paralyzed roads and blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses is set to pound California, sparking warnings about floods and blizzards. The National Weather Service says the storm could dump as much as 5 feet of snow in some Southern California mountains, which could bring whiteouts and an increased risk of avalanches. Rare blizzard warnings are in place. Further north, portions of Interstate 80 in California and Wyoming already have been closed because of impassable conditions, including a 70-mile stretch over the Sierra Nevada. Snow, ice and freezing rain also are expected to keep hitting areas of the Plain states and northern areas, including New England.
A Texas county official says there are outstanding questions about the transportation and disposal of toxic wastewater that has been moved to a Houston suburb from the site of an Ohio train derailment. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says 500,000 gallons of wastewater from a fiery Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, has been delivered to Deer Park, Texas, with 1.5 million more gallons set to arrive. The wastewater has been delivered to Texas Molecular, which injects hazardous waste into the ground for disposal. The company tells television station KHOU it is experienced in disposing hazardous material.
A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl. Orange County Sheriff John Mina characterized the shootings Wednesday as random acts of violence. Mina said during a news conference Thursday that 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the initial shooting that killed 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin and that “numerous more charges” would follow. Spectrum News 13 identified the slain reporter as Dylan Lyons. Authorities say the gunman also killed T’yonna Major and critically wounded her mother at a nearby home.
Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after an open-pit mine collapse in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides. Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued from the mine in Inner Mongolia’s Alxa League. Work crews are digging by layers and using staggered descents to carry on their search from both sides of the mountain. The initial cave-in of a wall in the mine occurred Wednesday and at least one subsequent landslide has temporarily halted work. Authorities have called for safety inspections on open-pit mines in the region.
The Republican National Committee has decided that the opening Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election season will take place in Milwaukee this August. The rough time and location were the only details finalized as a small group of RNC members met behind closed doors in Washington this week to begin the complicated task of coordinating logistics for what is likely to be a crowded and messy primary season. In the coming weeks, the group plans to finalize a broader set of criteria for participants. Three high-profile Republicans have already launched White House bids, but as many as a dozen are ultimately expected to enter the 2024 presidential contest.
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has denied killing his wife and son but admitted lying about when he last saw them alive while testifying in his own defense. Murdaugh is charged with murder in the fatal shootings of his wife and son, who were killed near kennels on their property on June 7, 2021. Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted. In his testimony Thursday, the 54-year-old continued to staunchly deny any role in the killings. Prosecutors spent four weeks of testimony painting Murdaugh as a liar who decided to kill his wife and son because he wanted sympathy to buy time to cover up his financial crimes that were about to be discovered.
A federal judge has rejected a call from prosecutors to keep R. Kelly behind bars until he is 100. Instead, Judge Harry Leinenweber told the Grammy Award-winning R&B singer on Thursday that he would serve all but one of his 20 years on child sex convictions simultaneously with a previous racketeering and sex trafficking sentence. The latest sentence was handed down in a courtroom in Kelly’s hometown of Chicago. It means he could potentially make it out of prison alive, when he is about 80. Prosecutors had asked the judge to sentence Kelly to 25 years — and to not let him begin serving those until after he completed the 30-year racketeering and sex trafficking sentence, imposed last year in New York.
A Los Angeles judge on Thursday sentenced Harvey Weinstein to 16 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the 2013 rape and sexual assault of an Italian actor and model. The sentence comes on top of the more than 20 years the 70-year-old Weinstein has left to serve for a similar 2020 conviction in New York, furthering the fall of the onetime movie magnate who became a #MeToo magnet. Weinstein addressed the court Thursday and said he was innocent. His words caused the woman he was convicted of raping to cry in court. She spoke about the trauma of the attack and urged the judge to sentence Weinstein to the maximum term possible.
Nearly two decades after his classic “Confessions” album, Usher is spilling more of his inner thoughts. The multi-hyphenate megastar is aiming to become a member of the EGOT club before his career ends, referring to the rare entertainers who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award. The R&B singer made the admission while discussing newly added dates for his “Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency” show. In addition to showcasing hits from his massive catalog, Usher’s Las Vegas residency celebrates the 25th anniversary of his 1997 sophomore album “My Way” which catapulted him into stardom. The eight-time Grammy winner is also prepping a new album.
IMAGE OF THE DAY
TODAY IN HISTORY
In 2022, Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launching airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from mu…
In 2020, the memorial service was held for NBA star Kobe Bryant. Get more on today in sports history.
