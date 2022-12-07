 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Zelenskyy, spirit of Ukraine named 2022 TIME Person of the Year

Russia Ukraine War

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, is surrounded by soldiers during his visit in Izium, Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. 

 Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

TIME magazine has named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the spirit of Ukraine as its 2022 Person of the Year.

"This year’s choice was the most clear-cut in memory," writes TIME's editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal. "Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven’t seen in decades."

