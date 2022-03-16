Zelenskyy to take center stage in speech to Congress; a 4th Pfizer vaccine dose; First Four results

Today is Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Let's get caught up.

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A multi-day severe storm threat is set to impact the South, bringing much needed rain and storms to southern states impacted by drought conditions. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri discusses the timing of these storms.

TOP STORIES

Zelenskyy center stage: Facing Congress, pleading for help

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the U.S. Congress, the actor-turned-wartime leader's latest video speech as he uses the West's great legislative bodies as a global stage to orchestrate support against Russia’s crushing invasion.

Zelenskyy's livestreamed address Wednesday into the U.S. Capitol will be among the most important in a unique and very public strategy in which he has invoked Winston Churchill, Hamlet and the power of world opinion in his fight to stop Russia.

Nearing the three-week mark in an ever-escalating war, Zelenskyy has used his campaign to implore allied leaders to “close the sky” to prevent the Russian airstrikes that are devastating his country. It's a singular request and now a rallying cry in popular culture.

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

Indiana, Texas Southern win in First Four of NCAA Tournament

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 29 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Geromino scored a career-high 15 points and Indiana beat turnover-prone Wyoming 66-58 in a First Four game on Tuesday night.

In the other First Four contest, Bryson Etienne scored 21 points and Texas Southern beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Tonight, Wright State (21-13), making its fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, plays Bryant (22-9) in the early game, before Rutgers takes on Notre Dame.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Mar. 16 In 1968, Senator Robert F. Kennedy of New York announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Today in sports history: March 16 In 2007, Kobe Bryant scores 33 of his 65 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 116-111 win over Portland.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

