Zelenskyy urges more help for Ukraine; Edmunds names top vehicles; Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan make Songwriters Hall | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told political leaders at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, that supplies of Western weapons must come quicker than Russia’s attacks.

» A prosecutor says the husband of a Massachusetts woman who's been missing since New Year’s Day went online to look up ways to dismember and dispose of a body.

» Authorities say they killed a man who shot and injured a Georgia state trooper as law enforcement officers tried to clear protesters from the site of a planned public safety training center just outside Atlanta.

» Elon Musk was alternately depicted in a San Francisco courtroom as a liar who callously jeopardized the savings of “regular people” or a well-intentioned visionary. Those descriptions emerged Wednesday in opening statements at a trial focused on a Tesla buyout that never happened.

» Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, as it joins other tech companies in a scaling back of their pandemic-era expansions.

» Americans cut back on spending in December, the second consecutive month they’ve done so, underscoring how inflation and the rising cost of using credit cards slowed consumer activity over the crucial holiday shopping season.

» Growing evidence that high inflation is finally easing shows that the Federal Reserve’s sharp interest rate hikes are working as intended, says Loretta Mester, a key Fed policymaker.

» Edmunds Top Rated Awards honored six winners for 2023 for best car, SUV, truck and the electric versions of each.

» Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Sade, Jeff Lynne, Glen Ballard, Teddy Riley and Liz Rose have been chosen to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame.