Zendaya, Oprah, others react to death of Cicely Tyson

Reaction to the death of Tony and Emmy-winning actor Cicely Tyson at 96.

———

“This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power.” — Zendaya via Instagram.

“Cicely decided early on that her work as an actor would be more than a job. She used her career to illuminate the humanity in Black people. The roles she played reflected her values; she never compromised. Her life so fully lived is a testimony to Greatness.” — Oprah Winfrey, in a written statement.

“She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever.” — Shonda Rhimes via Instagram.

“Thank you Cicely Tyson... for everything...” — Gayle King on Twitter.

“This one cuts deep. @IAmCicelyTyson was my first screen Mom.. Elegance, warmth, beauty, wisdom, style and abundant grace. She was as regal as they come. An artist of the highest order, I will love her forever.” — Levar Burton on Twitter.