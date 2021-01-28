Zendaya, Shonda Rhimes others react to death of Cicely Tyson

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Tony and Emmy-winning actor Cicely Tyson at 96.

———

“This one hurts, today we honor and celebrate the life of one of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you Cicely Tyson. Rest in great power.” — Emmy-winning actress Zendaya via Twitter.

“Cicely Tyson is one of those legends you’d hoped we would have forever. And you knew it was a silly dream but you dreamt it anyway. This day is hard for so many reasons. This is a massive loss. Thank you for your gifts, queen.” — actor-comedian-writer Robin Thede via Twitter.

“She was an extraordinary person. And this is an extraordinary loss. She had so much to teach. And I still have so much to learn. I am grateful for every moment. Her power and grace will be with us forever.” — Shonda Rhimes via Instagram.

“Legend. Rest in Paradise Queen. Thank you for kicking doors down for girls like me. #CicelyTyson” — actor Tika Sumpter via Twitter.