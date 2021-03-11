Zion National Park search for woman cost $60K, report says

Her family and park officials had feared the worst. The park is known for its towering red rock cliffs and hikes that take people along narrow trails with steep drops nearby.

After Courtier was found, the family thanked park officials in a statement but said nothing else publicly. Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told CNN in October after that her mother hurt her head early in her hike and became disoriented.

Crews began searching for Courtier after she didn’t show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle on Oct. 6, authorities said.

The daily searches included dozens of rangers, search dogs, drones and helicopters.

Courtier's family was at the southern Utah park after she went missing and started their own daily organized searches on Oct. 14, the report said.

Park officials gave the family daily updates and shared drone footage, but kept their searches separate from those conducted by volunteers because they didn't want to accept liability for the volunteers, the report said.

On the morning she was found, a Zion official leading search efforts informed the team that the operations would be scaled back to halt doing daily trail searches and respond only to tips.