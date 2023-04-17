After thousands of hikers smashed flowers beneath their feet to see a famous 'superbloom' in recent years, a zipline now offers a way to view the beautiful scenery from above.
spotlight
Zipline offers tourists a unique way to see California 'superbloom'
- AccuWeather
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
One still image from surveillance video showed the shooter holding a gun inside the building, surrounded by broken glass.
Millie Bobby Brown gets engaged, Elizabeth Holmes must report to prison while waiting on appeal, and more trending news
The "Stranger Things" star took to social media to share a photo of her and boyfriend Jake Bongiovi embracing. Get that and more trending topics here.
Experts believe STDs have been rising because of declining condom use, inadequate sex education and reduced testing during the COVID-19 pandem…
The latest on the Louisville bank shooting; ousted Tennessee lawmaker reinstated; and more morning headlines
Get caught up on the top stories for Tuesday, April 11, as well as celebrity birthdays and a look back at this day in history.
The settlement will force retailers to secure Juul products behind counters and verify the age of purchasers, and Juul must cease using people…