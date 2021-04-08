Nebraska colleges not planning to make COVID-19 vaccine mandatory

"We do think they are a good idea, and we would encourage people to get vaccinated," UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said. "But we don't plan to mandate that."

Students at the University of Nebraska at Omaha are "strongly encouraged to get vaccinated to protect against COVID-19," spokesman Brandon Bartling said, but "at this time, there is no plan to require vaccination for students, faculty or staff."

Private colleges, including Union College and Nebraska Wesleyan University, both in Lincoln, also said they will not mandate a vaccine.

Nebraska Wesleyan said it was "strongly encouraging" students and employees to get vaccinated when they were able, adding it would be "a game-changer when it comes to returning to a normal, thriving campus."

"We're fortunate that we have the gift of time that will allow us to continue following the data and the science and monitoring what other colleges are doing across the country," spokeswoman Sara Olson said, "so our conversations about vaccine requirements will continue for the next several weeks."

Other private institutions outside of the Capital City, including Hastings College, Doane University, Midland University and Concordia University, said they have no plans to put a vaccine mandate in place.