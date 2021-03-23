Nebraska lawmakers advance bill requiring sexual abuse prevention training in schools

Public schools would have to teach all students about body safety and about learning to recognize, refuse and report child sexual abuse under a bill given first-round approval in the Nebraska Legislature on Monday.

LB281, introduced by Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston, advanced in spite of questions about whether the requirements should cover private and parochial schools and whether they would amount to an unfunded mandate on schools.

Albrecht said she introduced the bill at the request of a constituent who had experience with child sexual abuse. The measure is similar to laws passed in 37 other states in recent years that have prompted several children to speak up about being abused.

One of the supporters, Sen. Ray Aguilar of Grand Island, talked of having a great-grandchild be abused and the pain of sitting through the abuser's trial with her. He urged support for the measure, saying lawmakers need to do anything they can to help such situations.