Nebraska officials awaiting more details on Biden's plan for free community college

President Joe Biden said he would expand access to higher education as part of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan unveiled on Wednesday.
In an address before an abbreviated joint session of Congress, Biden said his providing four more years of public education would "change the dynamic" for many Americans.
Education "is the overwhelming reason that propelled us to where we got in the 20th century," Biden said, adding America was the "best-educated, best-prepared nation in the world."
Along with expanding early childhood education, Biden proposed offering two free years of community college, a plan expected to cost $109 billion.
Greg Adams, the executive director of the Nebraska Community College Association, which enrolls more than 56,000 full-time and part-time students, said he would wait for more details, but added he was "not sure how practical" the president's plan is.
The early outline of the plan did not indicate which students would be covered, or whether states would be expected to provide a match, as in a 2015 proposal put forward by President Barack Obama.
According to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education, the combined cost of tuition and fees across all six of Nebraska's community colleges — before federal and state grants, fee waivers and other financial aid — was $66.7 million last year.
The coordinating commission estimated the state would need to appropriate between $15.5 million and $17.6 million as a match to the federal government's contribution, depending on how part-time and dual credit students were counted.
The American Families Plan would also increase the maximum Pell Grant award by $1,400, which the Biden administration said would provide more financial aid to low-income students seeking a college education.
In Nebraska, more than 34,000 students attending Nebraska institutions received a Pell Grant in the 2019-20 school year, according to the coordinating commission.
The average amount received: $3,930.
Adams said Congress should look at expanding Pell Grants to help part-time or nontraditional students pursue a certificate or associate's degree.
"There are some gaps Congress could do something about that would have a real impact in Nebraska," Adams said.
Roughly three of every five community college students are enrolled part-time, Adams said.
Allowing students pursuing a CDL certificate or to reenter the workforce after time away to apply for and receive a Pell Grant would fill an unmet need in the state.
Breaking down Nebraska's colleges and universities
Bellevue University
Bryan College of Health Sciences
Central Community College
Chadron State College
CHI Health School of Radiologic Technology
Clarkson College
College of Hair Design
College of Saint Mary
Concordia University
Creighton University
Doane University Crete
Grace University
Hastings College
Joseph's College Cosmetology
Kaplan University-Lincoln
Kaplan University-Omaha
La'James International College
Metro Community College
Midland University
Mid-Plains Community College
Nebraska Christian College
Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture
Nebraska Indian Community College
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Nebraska Wesleyan University
Northeast Community College
Peru State College
Southeast Community College
Summit Christian College
Union College
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of Nebraska Medical Center
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Wayne State College
Western Nebraska Community College
York College
