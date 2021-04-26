Nebraska trooper helps motorist, then finds out car was stolen and chases driver down

Nebraska State Patrol troopers helped a New Jersey man stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 80, then chased after him, after learning that the Honda Civic he was driving had been reported stolen.
Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said a trooper stopped to help a motorist parked on the shoulder near the U.S. 77 exit at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday.
After the driver drove away, the trooper learned the car had been reported stolen out of New Jersey and drove west to find him.
Thomas said the trooper attempted a traffic stop near the Crete exit, but the car didn't stop, prompting a pursuit.
He said after about 4 miles, the car began having mechanical problems and slowed down significantly, then intentionally drove off the roadway and struck a fence, blocking the driver’s door from opening.
Troopers then were able to take the driver, Dayshawn Brimfield, 29, of Elizabeth, New Jersey, into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest, plus possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Hunter Kershaw
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'02
|Weight:
|150
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
HUNTER is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'02" tall and weighed 150 lbs. He has Brown hair and Blue eyes.
Joseph W Dooley
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|190
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
JOSEPH is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'05" tall and weighed 190 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Brown eyes.
Emma A Renfrow
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'04
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Fremont PD
EMMA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'04" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Danaijha L Mason
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|13
|Current Age:
|13
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DANAIJHA is a 13 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Jozef R McAllister
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|170
|Agency:
|Hastings PD
JOZEF is a 15 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 170 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Diego Ovidio Flores
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|18
|Current Age:
|18
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|240
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
DIEGO is a 18 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 240 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Ayanah Ranee McPherson
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'03
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
AYANAH is a 14 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'03" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Lanea Pearl McPherson
|Date Missing:
|04-25-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|120
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
LANEA is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 120 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Edward Shawn Hamilton
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|42
|Current Age:
|42
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Green
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|225
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
EDWARD is a 42 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 225 lbs. He has Brown hair and Green eyes.
Zakarriyah T Lathan
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'05
|Weight:
|135
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
ZAKARRIYAH is a 16 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'05" tall and weighed 135 lbs. She has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Tara M Babb
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|24
|Current Age:
|24
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|300
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
TARA is a 24 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'09" tall and weighed 300 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Raymond Kenneth Hymer Goodrich
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|6'00
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
RAYMOND is a 17 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 6'00" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.
Christopher G Nilges
|Date Missing:
|04-24-2021
|Age Missing:
|16
|Current Age:
|16
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'09
|Weight:
|125
|Agency:
|Bellevue PD
CHRISTOPHER is a 16 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'09" tall and weighed 125 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Addison Kyler
|Date Missing:
|04-23-2021
|Age Missing:
|15
|Current Age:
|15
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Hazel
|Height:
|5'07
|Weight:
|160
|Agency:
|La Vista PD Omaha
ADDISON is a 15 year old White female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'07" tall and weighed 160 lbs. She has Brown hair and Hazel eyes.
Michael Channel
|Date Missing:
|04-15-2021
|Age Missing:
|14
|Current Age:
|14
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'11
|Weight:
|140
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
MICHAEL is a 14 year old Black male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'11" tall and weighed 140 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
David Alejandro Valquier
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|28
|Current Age:
|28
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Black
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|185
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
DAVID is a 28 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 185 lbs. He has Black hair and Brown eyes.
Vega Chante Jerilyn Campbell
|Date Missing:
|04-13-2021
|Age Missing:
|17
|Current Age:
|17
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|Black
|Sex:
|F
|Hair color:
|Brown
|Eye color:
|Brown
|Height:
|5'01
|Weight:
|117
|Agency:
|Omaha PD
VEGA is a 17 year old Black female. At the time of her disappearance, she was 5'01" tall and weighed 117 lbs. She has Brown hair and Brown eyes.
Chad Tyler Anderson
|Date Missing:
|04-01-2021
|Age Missing:
|45
|Current Age:
|45
|Last Seen:
|n/a
|Race:
|White
|Sex:
|M
|Hair color:
|Blond Or Strawberry
|Eye color:
|Blue
|Height:
|5'10
|Weight:
|265
|Agency:
|Lincoln PD
CHAD is a 45 year old White male. At the time of his disappearance, he was 5'10" tall and weighed 265 lbs. He has Blond Or Strawberry hair and Blue eyes.