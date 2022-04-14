New Jersey to start recreational marijuana sales, Elon Musk is at it again, and more top news

Take a look at trending topics for today, April 14:

Elon Musk

Elon Musk tops the trending list in the US yet again.

In 10 days, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has gone from popular Twitter contributor and critic to the company's largest individual shareholder to a would-be owner of the social platform — a whirlwind of activity that could change the service dramatically given the sometimes whimsical billionaire's self-identification as a free-speech absolutist.

Twitter revealed in a securities filing Thursday that Musk has offered to buy the company outright for more than $43 billion, saying the social media platform “needs to be transformed as a private company" in order to build trust with its users. Read more on what he said here:

Recreational marijuana

Recreational marijuana sales in New Jersey for those 21 and older will begin April 21, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday.

“This is a historic step in our work to create a new cannabis industry,” said Murphy, who made the announcement via Twitter.

The news comes just three days after state regulators greenlighted permits for seven facilities, which already sell medical cannabis, to begin retailing recreational marijuana. It's also about a year after the state's regulatory commission started operating, and a year and a half after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to allow recreational marijuana for people 21 and older. Get more here:

The Kardashians

"The Kardashians" debuted Thursday on Hulu and there was quite a bit going on.

The return of reality television's most famous family (even though it's been less than a year since "Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended on E!) brought us drones flying between mansions, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love story and fear over a potential new sex tape for Kim Kardashian. Here are some of the highlights from the first episode:

Russian warship sinks

One of the Russian Navy's most important warships has sunk in the Black Sea, a massive blow to a military struggling against Ukrainian resistance 50 days into Vladimir Putin's invasion of his neighbor.

Russian state news agency TASS reported Thursday evening that the guided-missile cruiser Moskva had sunk, citing a statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"During the towing of the cruiser Moskva to the port of destination, the ship lost its stability due to hull damage received during a fire from the detonation of ammunition," the statement said, according to TASS. Find out more here:

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Popular Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were married Thursday in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence.

The couple wore ivory outfits as they came out and waved to photographers from their apartment building. Kapoor picked Bhatt up and walked back into the apartment with her in his arms.

The wedding ceremony was attended by close relatives, Bollywood stars and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and his wife. See more from the wedding here:

