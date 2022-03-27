New Stage Players carves out community theatre niche

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- If shopping was an Olympic sport, Kristy Tremayne would likely pick up a gold medal.

Then, she'd purchase the bronze and silver medal in fear of breaking up the set.

For Tremayne, becoming a shopaholic was an occupational hazard.

After all, she had spent her career as a youth drama coach for a variety of Siouxland schools as well as worked as a director, set designer and costumer for any number of community and independent theater group productions.

"I buy for a purpose," she explained. "A person never knows what sort of prop or costume a production will need."

This was especially true for New Stage Players, a South Sioux City-based community theater which Tremayne helped to start in 2016.

Sioux City has always had a long history of locally produced theater, beginning with the Sioux City Community Theatre, whose history dates back nearly 75 years, as well as LAMB Arts Regional Theatre, which is currently in its 42nd season of operation.

"We started New Stage Players with the specific goal of getting more people involved in the performing arts in Northeast Nebraska," Tremayne said. "South Sioux City didn't have its own theater group and we felt there was definite need for one on the Nebraska side of the (Missouri) river."

While New Stage Players fulfilled an artistic need in South Sioux City, the theatrical troupe didn't always have a physical home there.

"It became a running joke that every production we produced was on a 'new stage' because we were essentially homeless without a theater," Deb Morgan, a veteran theater director and longtime music educator, explained.

New Stage Players' initial offering of "Tony N' Tina's Wedding" was performed in a church gymnasium, while subsequent shows were staged at coffee shops, convention centers and school auditoriums.

It was only three years ago that New Stage Players moved to 3201 Dakota Ave., the site of a former South Sioux City elementary school.

"The city of South Sioux City knew how important the performing arts is for the quality of life in a community," Tremayne said. "They said if we were willing to invest plenty of sweat equity, they'd give us a favorable deal on the building."

Now, the New Stage Players main theatrical space has a stage with enough seating for more than 90 guests.

Looking out into the audience from the vantage point of the stage, Tremayne can't help but smile.

"I think the New Stage Players has found a niche by introducing by introducing theater to new types of audiences," she said.

A few years ago, the group launched the New Stage Players Penguin Project, which focuses on giving individuals with developmental disabilities and special needs the opportunity to develop creative and social skills while working on a fully-realized musical production.

New Stage Players is also looking to present bilingual productions for audiences in which English is a second language.

"When we started New Stage Players, we didn't want it to peter out in a few years because some of us veterans got too tired to keep it going," Morgan said, "We wanted it to outlast us and grow so the next generation can take over."

"We want the New Stage Players to always feel at home in South Sioux City," Tremayne said.

