No print edition Monday

Happy Memorial Day weekend!

The Sioux City Journal will not have a print edition Monday so that our employees can spend time with their families.

We will, however, produce an e-edition on Monday that will include all the latest news and features. To make sure our print subscribers have access to the comics, horoscope and Dear Abby, we are including them in today’s edition.

During this ever-changing time, you can always find the latest news at siouxcityjournal.com. As a subscriber – or member – you can also get extras like the e-edition and online exclusives.

Next week, those exclusives will include video interviews with the Republican candidates running for the 4th Congressional District seat.

Next week, you can also look for our big salute to high school seniors – a picture-packed edition that is sure to be a keepsake for the class of 2020.

While our production staff will be off Monday, our news staff will be on duty, covering all those stories happening during the long weekend.

Over the holiday, stay safe, have fun and be sure to remember those men and women who gave their lives so that we can enjoy our freedom.

