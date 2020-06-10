Nurses salute premieres Wednesday on website

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ready for a premiere?

At 5 p.m. today, we’ll debut our look at “Nurses, the Heart of Health Care” at siouxcityjournal.com.

In the video, you’ll meet the five outstanding nurses honored by the two-year-old program. They’ll talk about their work , inspirations and challenges during a time of pandemic.

The five – Sue LeGree, Stephanie Hill, Greg Scholten, Chris Van Beek and Tricia De Boer – represent different areas of the nursing field and explain how the coronavirus has changed the way they do business.

Last year, when The Journal presented the first nursing honors, we were able to hold the celebration at the Marriott Hotel in South Sioux City. This year, the presentation had to go online.

We think you’ll agree, videographer Jesse Brothers’ work gives you an even closer look at the recipients and their reactions to the honor.

The event was presented by UnityPoint Health Sioux City with sponsors Floyd Valley Healthcare, MercyOne, Morningside College, Briar Cliff University and Siouxland Community Health Center.

The hope is that the celebration will return next year to a venue.

This year, however, you’re getting an online exclusive.

