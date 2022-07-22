Officer-involved shooting in South Sioux City now being investigated by Nebraska State Patrol

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — A Thursday night shooting near the 300 block of East 12th Street in South Sioux City that involved an officer with the South Sioux City Police Department is now being investigated by the Nebraska State Patrol.

According to a press release, the shooting occurred at around 7:50 p.m. as officers were responding to a call about a possible overdose at an apartment complex. "Paramedics had already responded to the call, but they were forced to evacuate the location after a subject brandished a firearm," the release stated.

The release then goes on to say that the suspect fired the weapon at officers in the hallway of the apartment building which led to an officer returning fire and hitting the suspect.

"The suspect, identified as Richard Germek, 61, of South Sioux City, was transported to Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City with non-life-threatening injuries," the release said.

As of now, charges are pending in the case and the investigation is ongoing.