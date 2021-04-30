Omaha Village Co-Op school is 'joyous' place for students and families

There have been growing pains since the school opened last August. Some families have left and others have come on board.

They’ve decided to create their own state-certified curriculum instead of using Blossom and Root. Mortgage payments are now part of the fees.

What’s funny, said Jorden Brooks, whose children Luka and Harper Vanek attend, is with all the challenges that usually surround discussing money, it’s never been a problem for the co-op. That was a happy surprise.

“We don’t all pay the same amount, which is what makes us a full cooperative,” she said. “The more volunteer times you are able to put in, the less monetary value you can put in. Some parents don’t teach.”

Instead, they may be busy on weekends helping turn a house into a school. The Benson home, which is close to many of them, now gives them space for a library, teacher’s lounge, three classrooms, a large backyard and a basement and attic to grow into when the time is right.

The house was in the middle of renovations when they closed on it in March. It had no appliances and they had to install things like baseboards and tiles.