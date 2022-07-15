On Iowa Politics Podcast: Federal abortion ban, Scholten joins Team Franken and Pompeo in Sioux City

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on a federal abortion ban, J.D. Scholten joins Team Franken.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, and Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Milk & Eggs and Copperhead.