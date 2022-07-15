 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Federal abortion ban, Scholten joins Team Franken and Pompeo in Sioux City

J.D. Scholten & Mike Franken

J.D. Scholten, at left, is now working as a political director for U.S. Senate candidate and Sioux City resident Mike Franken. At the same time, Scholten is also running for an Iowa House seat.

 Jared McNett

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on a federal abortion ban, J.D. Scholten joins Team Franken.

On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day's deadlines have been met.

This week’s show is hosted by The Gazette’s Statehouse Bureau Chief Erin Murphy and features Jared McNett of the Sioux City Journal, Gazette Opinion Editor Todd Dorman, and Sarah Watson of the Quad City Times.

The show was produced by Stephen M. Colbert, and the music heard on the podcast is courtesy of Iowa bands Milk & Eggs and Copperhead.

Jared McNett is an online editor and reporter for the Sioux City Journal. You can reach him at 712-293-4234 and follow him on Twitter @TwoHeadedBoy98.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

