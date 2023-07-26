RURAL DAKOTA COUNTY, NEB. -- A 79-year-old Winnebago woman died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident, early Wednesday, near mile market 426 on U.S. Highway 20 in Dakota County.

At around 2:45 a.m., the Dakota County Sheriff's Office and Dakota City Fire and Rescue responded to the crash. Investigators determined that a westbound vehicle was in the eastbound lane causing the accident.

Winona Rice died at the scene while the driver of the other vehicle was transported to a Sioux City hospital for minor injuries.

The Nebraska State Patrol assisted with the investigation at the scene.