Conservative columnist Mona Charen reflects on guns, poverty and Jan. 6 | Utterly Moderate Podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Mona Charen, a nationally syndicated columnist, policy editor at the right-leaning The Bulwark, and host of their Beg to Differ podcast.

Charen joins our show to offer a conservative's perspective on gun control, reducing poverty, the January 6 hearings, decency in American culture, and more.

  • Read Charen's writing at The Bulwark here.
  • Listen to Charen's podcast Beg to Differ here.

Episode Music:

  • “Please Listen Carefully” by Jahzzar (creative commons)
  • “Draw the Sky” by Paul Keane (licensed through TakeTones)
  • “Tragedy of the Commons" by Jay Pete (used with artist's permission)
  • “Happy Trails (To You)” by the Riders in the Sky (used with artist’s permission)

The Connors Forum partners with Shippensburg University (SU) but is an independent entity. The views expressed here are those of the host and guests, not of SU.

