Conservative columnist Mona Charen reflects on guns, poverty and Jan. 6 | Utterly Moderate Podcast

On this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast host Lawrence Eppard is joined by Mona Charen, a nationally syndicated columnist, policy editor at the right-leaning The Bulwark, and host of their Beg to Differ podcast.

Charen joins our show to offer a conservative's perspective on gun control, reducing poverty, the January 6 hearings, decency in American culture, and more.

Read Charen's writing at The Bulwark here.

Listen to Charen's podcast Beg to Differ here.

