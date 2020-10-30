ERIN MURPHY: 5 things to watch as the election results roll in

This campaign cycle started roughly 3 million years and 30 billion political ads ago, it often feels like. But we made it. Election Day 2020 is finally upon us.

As we all prepare to batten down the hatches Tuesday night and watch the results roll in, here are five unanswered questions, the answers for which will lie in those results.

1. Just how high will turnout go?

Are we headed for record turnout during a global pandemic? Early voting numbers have been off the charts: as of Thursday, more than 851,000 absentee ballots had already been returned in Iowa. That’s already well more than the 653,000 early ballots cast four years ago, according to state figures.

And those might not all be normal Election Day voters casting early ballots instead. Secretary of State Paul Pate said he still expects a busy day at the polls on Election Day. Numbers among young voters appear to be increasing over previous elections.

Iowa’s voter turnout in 2016 was 73%. We will soon find out if 2020 passes that figure, and just how high it will go.

2. How long will the counting take?