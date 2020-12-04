ERIN MURPHY: Grassley, Ernst call 2nd District, still holding off on POTUS

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst say Mariannette Miller-Meeks won her election.

But they have not yet reached the same conclusion about Joe Biden.

Grassley and Ernst, Iowa Republicans, this week reacted to the news that Democrat Rita Hart plans to challenge Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District election results. Grassley and Ernst’s statement was headlined "Miller-Meeks won her election," and criticized the Hart campaign for challenging the 2nd District results in the U.S. House instead of the Iowa courts.

Miller-Meeks, the Republican, this past week was certified by the state as the 2nd District’s winner in a race that was decided by just six votes out of nearly 400,000 cast.

Grassley and Ernst weighed in on the 2nd District just a few days after the state certified the results, and shortly after the Hart campaign announced its path for challenging those results.